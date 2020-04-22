Former Eden-Angola Airport purchased for development of WNY Agribusiness Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The former site of the Eden-Angola Airport will now be a 240-acre agribusiness park in Western New York, according to the Buffalo & Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. (ILDC).

They announced the purchase of the former airport and an adjacent parcel in the Town of Evans Wednesday morning.

Officials say they will transform it into the agribusiness park to promote Erie County agricultural production and provide farmers with a regional hub in the county’s agricultural area while still being close to highway transportation.

This new Agribusiness Park will connect producers with businesses that rely on agricultural products, identifying new markets for our produce, and strengthening our agricultural sector. This Park will spotlight Erie County’s exceptional agricultural products, promote our brands across NYS and the country, and be a regional hub for our farming community,” said Erie County Executive and ILDC Chair Mark Poloncarz.

Plans for the park include developing a site master plan, utility network, and other amenities to support the park, upgrades to the old airport strip and related infrastructure to accommodate truck traffic, and the possible addition of rail access to the site, officials say.

National Grid awarded the ILDC a $354,000 grant in 2019, which they will use to complete the utility master plan, generic environmental impact statement, infrastructure plan, road design for the parcel, entranceway sign, and eventual marketing.

