BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County Democratic Chairman was sentenced to serve time in jail for sexually abusing a child.

Gerald Steven Pigeon, 63, of Buffalo was sentenced Friday to 364 days in jail, the Erie County District Attorney announced. He will also be required to register as a sex offender when he is released. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Between November and December 2016, Pigeon subjected a child to sexual contact at a “location in Erie County,” according to authorities. The victim was less than 11 years old at the time and was known to Pigeon.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and the victim’s mother and remains in effect until December 2031.