Former Erie County GOP Chairman Victor Farley dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Victor Farley has died.

The committee said he passed away this past Friday night.

“Our hearts and prayers are with his wife Linda and their family. We stand on the shoulders of giants, and certainly, the success and leadership of Victor Farley set the course for Erie County and New York State,” Erie County Republican Chairman Karl Simmeth said. “On all accounts, Victor was a great leader, and the Republican Party and our Community are better off because of him.”

The committee said Farley “was known for welcoming immigrants and newcomers to the Republican Party, and recruiting candidates from all walks of life.” He served from 1979 to 1990.

New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, who formerly served as Chair of the Republican Committee, said “Chairman Victor Farley’s legacy will endure for generations to come. He was a visionary leader and dedicated public servant who exemplified what it meant to leave your community better than you found it. Erin and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and children for their loss.”