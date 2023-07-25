BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In court documents, an incarcerated man says he was assaulted by a deputy while in custody at the Erie County Correctional Facility last year.

Nathaniel Oyoyo, Jr. claims it happened in February 2022. According to the allegations listed in an affidavit, Oyoyo was handcuffed and held against the floor by three deputies, with at least five other deputies present.

Oyoyo claims one of the deputies kicked him in the face, seriously injuring him. He also claims to have suffered from hearing loss and severe headaches as a result of the incident.

“None of the witnesses to the incident stepped in to stop the assault from occurring

and, upon information and belief, none of them reported the incident,” the affidavit alleges.

Court documents say several body camera videos capturing the incident were not released to the public until earlier this year, “which caused the delay in serving a timely Notice of

Claim.”

Oyoyo is currently incarcerated at the Greene Correctional Facility in Greene County. He’s seeking $5.5 million in damages from Erie County and the Erie County Sheriff’s office, who were named as respondents.