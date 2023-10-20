BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County jail deputy was arraigned Thursday for allegedly injuring a police officer while driving a car through a barricade near the Bills stadium during a recent game, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

John A. Gugino, 47, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, in addition to traffic violations.

According to the District Attorney’s office, on Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m., Gugino “knowingly and unlawfully disobeyed the commands of an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy and posted road closure signs near Highmark Stadium” and drove through a barricade blocking off a stretch of Abbott Road that was closed for the ongoing game.

The DA’s office said a sheriff’s deputy was injured while trying to stop Gugino’s vehicle, causing minor injuries to the officer’s right arm and shoulder.

If convicted, Gugino faces a maximum of one year in jail.

Gugino also has criminal trespass and harassment charges pending from a July 2022 case in which the former jail deputy is accused of scratching and threatening law enforcement while being ejected from a concert at Highmark Stadium.

He is scheduled to return to court for both cases on Dec. 21.