Former Lackawanna Mayor appointed Erie County Director of Workforce Development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has appointed Lackawanna’s former mayor as Erie County Director of Workforce Development and Executive Director of the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board.

Geoffrey Szymanski served as a city councilman for six years before becoming Lackawanna’s mayor in 2012.

“Geoff is a Navy veteran who has served his community, working to make Lackawanna a better place, and who will now work for the larger Erie County community in his role as Executive Director of the Workforce Investment Board,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said. “I welcome him to the team and look forward to working together to build a more prepared, inclusive, dynamic county workforce.”

Szymanski began serving in his new role on Thursday.

“I am glad to be a part of the success happening in Erie County and I am looking forward to moving the Erie County Workforce Investment Board in a positive direction for all county residents,” he said. “I will use my eight years of experience as the Chief Executive Officer of the City of Lackawanna to build new relationships and advance the work of the WIB.”