BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former school administrator in Erie County was arrested after images of child pornography were allegedly found on his school-issued laptop, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Officials said 50-year-old Matthew Fisher of South Wales, who was formerly an administrator at The Gow School, was charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography.

It is alleged that Fisher turned his school-owned laptop into the school’s IT department on Oct. 15 due to the keyboard not working, according to officials. On Oct. 24, an IT employee was notified of an alert on Fisher’s laptop and, while searching the laptop, allegedly discovered webpages depicting naked boys under the age of 10 conducting sexual acts.

Officials said the employee copied files onto a thumb drive and notified the head of The Gow School before turning the thumb drive over to the FBI.

Images of child pornography, which range from January 2019 to September 2023, were allegedly recovered from the files on the thumb drive, with some of them appearing to depict clothed, male children in a bedroom on The Gow School campus.

Fisher faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and is being held pending a detention hearing on Nov. 17.