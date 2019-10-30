Former Swormville Fire Captain admits to stealing more than $23,000 from the department

SWORMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Former Captain of the Sowrmville Fire Department, Brent Dewitt, 36 of East Amherst, admitted to stealing more than $23,000 from the department.

Erie County DA John Flynn says Dewitt made numerous unauthorized transactions with the fire department’s credit card between November 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019.

Dewitt was sending the money to his personal PayPal accounts. Flynn says he would submit false receipts for the transactions in an attempt to cover up his actions.

To cover Swormville’s loss, PayPal reimbursed the fire department and froze assets in Dewitt’s accounts.

He was initially put on administrative leave and has since been removed from his position.

Dewitt was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8, 2020, at 2 p.m.

He faces a maximum of four years in prison.