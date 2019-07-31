Live Now
Former UB student gets conditional discharge, community service after hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former UB student received a conditional discharge and was sentenced to 150 hours of community service following a hit-and-run incident on the school’s north campus.

The incident occurred on the night of Nov. 1. The victim, a 20-year-old female student from Singapore, Renuka Ramanadhan, was crossing Hadley Rd. at the time.

Ramanadhan was hospitalized for several weeks after suffering a fractured pelvis and fractured skull, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

After hearing Hannah Christensen, 20, say she struck something on campus, someone reported her to UB police.

Christensen, a student from Clifton Park, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Christensen’s vehicle was also seized for evidence collection.

