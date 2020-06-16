Four Erie County DMV’s will reopen by appointment only Wednesday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting tomorrow, the Erie County Auto Bureau will reopen to limited in-person transactions, according to Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns.

He says all visits are by appointment only. Like most things beginning to reopen, the auto bureau will start Step 1 of reopening on Wednesday.

The DMV’s set to reopen are the Southtowns Auto Bureau, located in the Southgate Plaza, the Northtowns Auto Bureau, located in the Sheridan Plaza, the Downtown Auto Bureau, located in the Rath Building, and the Cheektowaga Auto Bureau, located in the Urbandale Plaza.

These are the transactions that will be available:

Replace a title

Replace lost registration documentation

Replace lost registration renewal

Registering a vehicle, trailer, or boat

Plate surrenders (please utilize drop box at each office. Place in surrender envelope available onsite and FS6T will be mailed to you for you to submit to insurance carrier)

Address change to license or registration

Pay civil penalties

Pay suspension termination fees

Pay driver responsibility assessment

Request a driver abstract

CDL license renewal only

Replacement of peeling license plates

Registration amendments other than address change

License amendment

Exchange out of state for New York State license

Real ID/ EDL, Standard Driver license or non-Driver ID

Kearns says, at this time, they are still unable to conduct CDL permit testing, as well as new driver or motorcycle permit testing. Those will come in Step 2.

The auto bureau will start taking calls on their appointment hotline for those without computers, and those applying for CDL permit and, or amendment testing. The number is 716-858-7450.

Appointment hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Kearns says.

He asks customers to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the appointment. They also reserve the right to cancel the appointment if a customer arrives 15 minutes late.

You can make a reservation by clicking here.

State and County DMV offices are authorized to limit transactions to up to three per visit, Kearns tells News 4.

Officials ask customers to bring a pen to complete required documents, wear PPE, and practice social distancing at all times.

Kearns says only those conducting personal DMV business will be allowed to enter, and no children under the age of 16 are allowed in.

Staff is also required to wear the appropriate PPE when interacting with each other and the public. There will also be frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all areas accessible to the public and employees.

Kearns asks the public not to call the appointment line to ask DMV questions. For all DMV questions, call the NYS DMV at 315-376-5331.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.