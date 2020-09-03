Frightworld cancelling 2020 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frightworld, America’s Screampark is cancelling its 2020 season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“With the new, New York State regulations for haunted houses, and the continuing increase of cases in Western New York, Frightworld feels it is in the best interest of our customers and employees to not open this Fall,” they wrote on Facebook. “Buffalo’s safety has always been, and will continue to be, Frightworld’s top priority.”

For those looking for some Halloween-themed fun, Frightworld recommended playing its game “Body Collectors” at Escape City Buffalo.

