Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Catholic Health healthcare workers cheer as 100th patient is discharged
Video
Top Stories
Governor warns of severe budget cuts
Video
Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic
Police: At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada
Chemung County Executive orders Big Flats Lowe’s to close due to social distancing violations
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders private labs to coordinate with NYS to increase COVID-19 testing
1
of
/
3
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here
2
of
/
3
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
3
of
/
3
Closings
Closings
There are currently 313 active closings. Click for more details.
Gallery: Sunset Shots Around Western New York
Erie County
Posted:
Apr 19, 2020 / 09:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2020 / 09:23 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Mother loses battle to COVID-19 on daughter’s 18th birthday, community rallies to raise money for college funds
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Johns Hopkins University creates COVID-19 map of U.S.
Governor warns of severe budget cuts
Video
49-year-old recovers from coronavirus after 32 days on life support
Erie County has 2,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 135 dead
Video
Buffalo singer Chuck Vicario dies from COVID-19
Video
IRS to add “Get My Payment” portal to website by next week to check status of CARES Act payment
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video