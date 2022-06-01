BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s something drivers have been waiting for – a little relief at the pump. The price per gallon in Erie County went down almost 30 cents.

“A little bit of relief will help drastically. any time the price of gas goes down it’s a big help,” said Kevin Harrison who was filling up his tank.

“It’s nice to see it go down always. Anytime the price goes down, is better for everyone,” said Kyli Hilaire, who was filling up her mom’s car at Delta Sonic on Delaware avenue.

The price drop is because both the state and county are capping the sales tax on gas. The state lowered it by 16 cents, and Erie county is capping its tax on gas to the first two -dollars of each gallon.

“Being that I have a bigger car. It’s definitely helpful that it’s coming down,” said Angelica Arnold, who said filling up her SUV’s half tank cost her $75.

“I’m a senior citizen. I watch what I spend and you know I think about well do I need to go there or do I have to go there. So I’m glad to see it coming down,” said Toni Marie Di Leo.

In Niagara County, it’s the first $3 of each gallon.

“Hopefully it just continues to further go down because we want to see those prices get down to 3.79 that was a good sweet spot for me,” Arnold said.

“A little bit of relief today. I’m filling up my tank you know saving a few dollars, but we’ll see what happens in the future. That’s what I’m mainly concerned about,” said Yousef Ergonenc as he was getting gas Wednesday.

There are still gas stations across Western New York that have not lowered the prices yet.

Local lawmakers say it could take a few days before gas stations lower their price based on when retailers receive their next delivery of gas.

In Erie County, Executive Mark Poloncarz says that the county has sent out their weights and measures team to make sure local gas stations are, in fact, reducing the price per gallon.

“We sent them out the last couple weeks to various gas stations across the county to see what they were selling at, especially in the last few days and now we want to see are they reducing their price,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz urges people that if you suspect a gas station may be price gouging, report it to the county’s office of consumer protection.