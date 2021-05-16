Getzville VFD hosts ‘rapid intervention training’ for firefighters across WNY

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local firefighters are training for a situation they hope they never have to find themselves in rescuing one of their own.

The Getzville Volunteer Fire Company hosted its rapid intervention training this weekend.

The annual two-day event brings in people from across the region to learn how to rescue other firefighters or save themselves.

A past chief of Getzville’s Fire Company says the training re-creates real-life scenarios in which firefighters didn’t make it.

Former Getzville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Robert Zacher said, “Firefighters are going in for civilians and that’s our job. But the only one who’s going to come in for us is us. And we need to train [our] people. That this is when everything has gone wrong. And we hope that they never encounter anything like that we got to have in the building where we want to prepare in case that happens.”

The former chief says this training is some of the most challenging a firefighter can undergo.