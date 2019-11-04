Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of former Getzville Fire Chief

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor former Getzville Fire Company Chief and President, Irving Isenberg.

Isenberg died from an illness resulting from his work at the World Trade Center site following 9/11.

Cuomo released a statement this afternoon saying:

“Chief Isenberg dedicated his life to serving his community and fellow New Yorkers and put his own wellbeing at risk in the wake of one of the darkest tragedies in our nation’s history, his passing is a reminder of the great heroism of our first responders on that day and every day that followed. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend our deepest gratitude to Chief Isenberg and direct flags be flown at half-staff to honor his memory.”

Isenberg was included as part of a detachment of ambulances from Western New York that rescued survivors at Ground Zero in the days following the September 11th terrorist attacks, according to the governor’s office.

He served Getzville for 29 years, including as the Chief and President before his retirement.