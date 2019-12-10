Gow School in South Wales named as a defendant in Child Victims Act case

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Gow School in South Wales is named as a defendant in a Child Victims Act case.

An unnamed man from Ohio filed the lawsuit Friday.

He accused a former employee of the school of sexual abuse from 1991 to 1992. An attorney for the school says that the school has been investigating a former teacher’s alleged sexual misconduct with a student in the 1990s since June.

The school’s board of trustees voted to expand the investigation to all alumni and families, not just a single incident.

School officials say they can not comment on the specifics of the complaint.

