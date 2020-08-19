Gowanda man admits to sex crime involving a child

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Gowanda man virtually pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child before a Supreme Court Justice on Wednesday.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Kyle Spruce admitted he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child somewhere in the southern portion of the county between August 2018 and May 2019.

Spruce remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when sentenced.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

According to the DA’s Office, a no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.