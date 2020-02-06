Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Neighbor kills Mass. man with crossbow in attempt to save him from attack by two pit bulls
Top Stories
Illness forces Gowanda to close schools Friday
Lackawanna man sentenced for crash that killed 3, seriously injured 4 others
Buffalo woman gets 5 years of probation for manslaughter
The Shamrock Shake is coming back to McDonald’s
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Gowanda
Illness forces Gowanda to close schools Friday
Trending Stories
Spotty lighter icy mix today, snow picks up tonight-Friday
Lackawanna man sentenced for crash that killed 3, seriously injured 4 others
4 Warn Weather
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
The Rolling Stones return to Buffalo this June
Homeland Security suspends travel programs for New Yorkers
Buffalo woman gets 5 years of probation for manslaughter
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Don't Miss
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
‘Same old Bills’? Dion Dawkins says he and the Mafia shnow better
Marv Levy on the current state of the Bills and memories of the good old days
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Drivers still failing the test in new 15-MPH zones near schools in Buffalo
Their home is posted on the web and strangers ask, where’s the insurance?