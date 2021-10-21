27-year-old woman dead, man in serious condition after head-on Gowanda crash

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Gowanda woman is dead, and a man is in serious condition after a head-on collision on Sand Hill Road Thursday afternoon.

The Gowanda Police Department said Elizabeth Tonello was driving west at 12:41 p.m. on Sand Hill to a family emergency when she veered into the eastbound lane and crashed into another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man from Gowanda was driving the other vehicle. He was airlifted by MercyFlight to Erie County Medical Center, where he’s in serious condition.

The New York State Accident Investigation was on the scene, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.