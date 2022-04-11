GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Monday that lane closures will occur on Main Street in Gowanda, starting April 18, for bridge repair.

The announcement said the closures will begin at 7 a.m. on the U.S. Route 62 bridge, between Legion Drive and S. Water Street, and traffic will be restricted to one lane, both northbound and southbound.

The work will reportedly last about four months, but could be delayed due to inclement weather.