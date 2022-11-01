GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Gowanda High/Middle School building went under a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school shortly after 9 a.m. With help from New York State Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s office, Gowanda police, North Collins police and others, “the school was cleared,” authorities said.

In terms of what prompted the lockdown, the school called it “a mechanical issue.” It’s not clear what exactly the issue was, but in a statement, the Gowanda Central School District said “it was not due to any safety event.”

“It was determined that there was no threat at any point to any of the students and the issue was a false alarm,” the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said.

As of 11 a.m., the building was determined to be clear and safe, the school district said. The school day will go on as normal this afternoon.

“In these situations, safety is our top priority. Real-time information cannot be communicated because all school personnel are involved in responding to the situation in some manner,” Superintendent Dr. Robert B. Anderson said. “The district will provide information as soon as it is appropriate to do so.”

Support staff will be available for anyone who needs counseling.