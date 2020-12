GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to an NYSCOPBA official, the Gowanda Correctional Facility will close by March 30.

The 511 officers at the facility will have a chance to transfer to other facilities.

CORRECTION: NYSCOPBA expects the closure to occur by March 30th, not the 31st. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) December 21, 2020

Officials tell News 4 it is one of three facilities statewide to be closing.