Gowanda CSD going fully remote until after Thanksgiving break

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Short-term critical staff shortages have led the Gowanda Central School District to go fully remote through part of next week.

Students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 will learn remotely through Tuesday, November 23. Full in-person instruction will resume on Monday, November 29.

Out-of-district programs like BOCES-CTE, Alternative Education, Pre-Kindergarten and P-TECH will continue as scheduled.

Along with this, parent-teacher conferences, concerts and athletics will go on as planned.

All staff members must report to their assigned building.

