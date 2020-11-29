Gowanda Mayor says he and his wife have COVID-19

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Mayor of Gowanda and his wife have shared with the community that they have coronavirus.

Mayor David Smith and his wife Jill took to Facebook Saturday with a video to share with friends and constituents.

Both report their symptoms are mild and that they aren’t sure where they got the virus.

They note they’ve been careful to wear masks when they’re out.

Today the couple is thanking the Cattaraugus County Health Department and the community for their messages of support.

“We have been overwhelmed. Just today, we have three more people drop stuff off.” David Smith, Mayor, Gowanda

HIs wife Jill says “we got soup and pie.”

The Mayor goes on to say, “sweatshirts, warm wishes, and cards. Honestly, everyone loves the community they live in. I believe we live in the best community in the world.”

Mayor Smith is an administrator in the Gowanda Central School District; which had previously decided to go remote starting tomorrow.

Jill Smith is a teacher in the Frewsburg Central School District, which has been in-person.

She tells us the children in her class will have to home quarantine, and she will aim to teach remotely during that time.

You can watch the Mayor’s full video below: