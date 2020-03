GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Let’s face it: There are a lot of people panicking right now as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Some teachers at Gowanda Middle School came together to share a message of positivity during this hard time.

Set to the tune of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” the camera panned across various teachers sharing personal messages for the community.

Watch the video, shared with us by Middle School Principal Todd Miklas, below.