GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gowanda’s historic Hollywood Theater has been brought back to life.

Almost $600,000 and 12 years later, the theater is ready to open its doors. The theater will show movies and will have rentable space for groups. Workers gave the old building a complete facelift inside and out, including the roof, painting, electrical work and more.

They also added disability-friendly features such as special seating for guests.