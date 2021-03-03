NYS releases some data behind plan to close Gowanda prison

Gowanda

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In relation to the closing of the Gowanda Correctional Facility, a community stakeholder tells News 4 that New York State has released some records that were requested in January.

But, they didn’t get everything. They wanted documents on a closure plan and evidence of how the state would save $52 million annually by closing the prison.

A resolution still stands before the State Legislature to pause the closing.

MORE | Gowanda correctional facility closure has left community with unanswered questions

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss