NYS releases some data behind plan to close Gowanda prison

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In relation to the closing of the Gowanda Correctional Facility, a community stakeholder tells News 4 that New York State has released some records that were requested in January.
But, they didn’t get everything. They wanted documents on a closure plan and evidence of how the state would save $52 million annually by closing the prison.
A resolution still stands before the State Legislature to pause the closing.
MORE | Gowanda correctional facility closure has left community with unanswered questions