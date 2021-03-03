NYS releases some data behind plan to close Gowanda prison

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In relation to the closing of the Gowanda Correctional Facility, a community stakeholder tells News 4 that New York State has released some records that were requested in January.

But, they didn’t get everything. They wanted documents on a closure plan and evidence of how the state would save $52 million annually by closing the prison.

A resolution still stands before the State Legislature to pause the closing.

