One dead in early morning Gowanda crash

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–One person is dead after an early morning crash along Route 438 near the Village of Gowanda border.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene between Buffalo Street and Taylor Hollow Road just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies also report multiple victims in the crash, and Gowanda Police assisted at the crash scene.

Officials continue to investigate and are not giving out additional details at this time.

