UPDATE: At 9:16 p.m. Saturday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office reported the Silver Alert issued for Richard W. Inglut has been canceled. Inglut was located by Pennsylvania State Police south of Pittsburgh.

Additionally, a prior version of this post reflected that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said that Inglut suffered from early stage Alzheimer’s disease. A member of Inglut’s family confirmed to News 4 that Inglut does not have Alzheimer’s disease. The original post can be seen below.

ORIGINAL:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old Gowanda man who was reported missing Saturday morning.

Richard W. Inglut left his house to visit family in Virgina but never arrived, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Inglut spoke with family on the phone and told them he was on I-95 but did not know where or what town he was driving in.

Inglut was last known to be operating a blue 2019 Ford Ranger with New York license plate number KRY 8410. His is white, weighs 130 lbs., has gray hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone who observes Inglut or his vehicle is asked to contact their local police agency.