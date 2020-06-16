Breaking News
Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill
Live Now
Pres. Trump giving briefing on policing
Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Three teens charged with arson in Village of Gowanda

Gowanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VILLAGE OF GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three teens have been charged with arson following a fire investigation in the Village of Gowanda on Monday.

According to the Erie County Sheriff, the Fire Investigation Unit responded to 60 Park Street in the village to investigate the fire, and determined the incident was arson.

With the assistance of Gowanda Police, two 17-year-olds and 19-year-old Zachary Balbuzoski of Collins were arrested on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-olds were referred to family court, while Balbuzoski was released with a future court appearance in Collins Town Court.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss