Three teens charged with arson in Village of Gowanda

VILLAGE OF GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three teens have been charged with arson following a fire investigation in the Village of Gowanda on Monday.

According to the Erie County Sheriff, the Fire Investigation Unit responded to 60 Park Street in the village to investigate the fire, and determined the incident was arson.

With the assistance of Gowanda Police, two 17-year-olds and 19-year-old Zachary Balbuzoski of Collins were arrested on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-olds were referred to family court, while Balbuzoski was released with a future court appearance in Collins Town Court.

