WATCH: Gowanda middle schoolers showcase safe pandemic practices

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of fifth-graders at Gowanda Middle School created a winning video for the school district’s Healthy School Campaign contest.

The goal of the project was to use technology to represent the following slogans:

  • Wearing Is Caring
  • Six Feet Is Safe
  • Air Hugs & Elbow Shakes
  • Carry It & Keep It
  • Sanitize Saves Lives

Middle School Principal Todd Miklas says students in grades five through eight were given the opportunity to participate.

“The fifth-grade cheer pack in this short video includes: Zoe Bartlett, Envy Cross, Adriana Fish, Leah Hilliker, Ainsley Horth, Tauni Ondus, Kaela VanNote, Karlah-Jane Walker,” Miklas shared with us. “That’s seventh-grader Darcy Kennedy in a cameo as the Gowanda Panther and the girls’ coach is Heather Horth.”

Miklas says the students who made the video won a gift certificate to a local pizzeria for “a socially distanced celebration.”

