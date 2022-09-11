GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat crashed into rocks near Grass Island, near Buckhorn Island State Park, just after 12:30 a.m., according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

The department reportedly received a call for assistance from Grand Island Fire regarding the incident. The COT police boat was deployed, but called off at 1:08 a.m., as the crashed boat’s occupants made it to shore safely.

