GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–The developers of the proposed Amazon warehouse on Grand Island are sweetening the pot.

They’re offering to give the town $10 million to pay for several measures after they receive approval for the project.

The developers say the money could go toward infrastructure improvements, creating a new community center, and renovating the bike trail.

The developers say the money would not start flowing until they break ground on the warehouse.