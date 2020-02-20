Assemblyman asking Fantasy Island owner to stop selling rides and find a buyer

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Assemblyman Sean Ryan stated today he wrote to the owner of Fantasy Island, Apex Parks Group, asking them to stop selling the rides and work with local officials to find a buyer.

“Irresponsible private equity companies like Apex buy up properties they don’t know how to manage, run them into the ground, then try to score a quick profit by selling off the remnants of their mismanagement,” said Assemblyman Ryan.

Apex bought the park in 2016.

Reports of the park rides being sold and the park closing surfaced earlier this week and was officially announced on Wednesday.

“We can’t sugarcoat it — this is bad news for taxpayers and working families for whom Fantasy Island meant a good summer job and a place to take the family on a weekend,” Ryan added.

Below is a copy of the letter Ryan sent to Apex: