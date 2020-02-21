Attorney General’s Office asking Apex Parks Group to refund Fantasy Island season pass holders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Assistant Attorney General Christopher Boyd wrote a letter on behalf of State Attorney General Letitia James’ Office to the CEO of Apex Parks Group, John Fitzgerald, regarding the closure of Fantasy Island.

Boyd says they’re aware of the park’s abrupt closing and wants Apex to provide customers who already purchased season passes, meal plans, and other goods and services for the upcoming season with a full refund.

In the letter, Boyd also mentions the AG’s Office will issue subpoenas to Apex Parks Group if they do not “promptly provide refunds to impacted consumers.”

“Following such investigation, the OAG may proceed with litigation to obtain restitution for impacted consumers,” added the Assistant Attorney General.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to Apex Parks Group: