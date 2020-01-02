Authorities looking for information on robbery at Grand Island 7-Eleven

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.

They say a man entered the 7-Eleven store at 1787 Love Rd. around 8:15 p.m.

After doing this, deputies say the man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier there. The cashier then handed over an undetermined amount of money and the suspect left.

Air and ground units responded to the area, including K-9 teams.

Anyone who was in the store at the time, or may have information that could help deputies, can call (716) 858-2903 and refer to “CL #20-000171.”

