GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Beaver Island Parkway bridge in Grand Island is closing off to traffic on Monday, and the work to improve it could take the rest of the year.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, millions of dollars will be invested to make the bridge safer. This includes widening the lanes and improving the road surface.

As barricades are placed, detours have been added to reroute drivers during their commute.

Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney says “While it’s an inconvenience, we are happy that it is going to be replaced, because otherwise, it would have been just completely shut down and we would have been in an emergency situation. They had the forethought to do a design and a reconstruction project on it before it got to that point.”

Despite the fact that the Beaver Island Parkway bridge is a major route for Grand Island commuters, Whitney anticipates drivers quickly adjusting to the detours.

