GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Renovation of the Big Six Marina on Grand Island has finished, and now, there’s a new boat launch, new bathrooms and additional parking.

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello was in Grand Island on Monday, talking about the nearly $2.5 million project. He says the region’s natural beauty is attractive to visitors and more should be done to promote it.

“We do not need mechanical attractions to bring people to western New York,” Morinello said. “We do not need Ferris wheels. What we do have is nature. I talk about eco-tourism all the time. Eco-tourism is what we should be focusing on.”