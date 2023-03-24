GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 69-year-old bridge that carries 13,000 vehicles a day over I-190 in Grand Island will be replaced next month.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced an $8.3 million project to replace the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge, which passes over I-190 near exit 18.

The renovated bridge will provide drivers with wider lanes and shoulders while increasing clearance over the 190 by two-and-a-half feet. The bridge will be closed for the duration of the project, which is slated to begin Monday, April 3 and is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.

“Motorists are seeing their toll dollars at work,” Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank Hoare said in a statement.

Detours will put in place during construction. The Exit 18B (Beaver Island State Park) ramp from I-190 northbound will be closed.

“By replacing this nearly 70-year-old bridge, the Thruway Authority continues to modernize the state’s transportation infrastructure, creating an improved travel experience and easier commutes for New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

The state contracted Union Concrete and Construction Corp. of West Seneca for the project.

The state said it has invested more than $173 million in capital infrastructure projects in the Buffalo area since 2018, including “more than $80.9 million to replace or rehabilitate 69 bridges” in the area.