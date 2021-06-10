Chicago-based investor steps in as new operator of Fantasy Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fantasy Island has a new buyer. Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney confirms Gene Staples now controls the park’s lease.

News 4 first reported last month, the Chicago-based investor has bought up other amusement parks, closed by Fantasy Island’s former parent company.

Since the park closed in 2019 — the Ferris wheel, Silver Comet rollercoaster and the water slides are still standing. But most of the smaller rides have been removed and sold.

Fantasy Island is now listed as a park on on IB Parks & Entertainment’s website map.

News 4 is working to learn more.