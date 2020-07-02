Could Fantasy Island be making a comeback?

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–The amusement park closed back in February, but the Grand Island Town Supervisor says he’s optimistic about the park’s future.

There is hope that the fun of Fantasy Island could soon return.

“What I was told they’re hoping to purchase the property if they weren’t successful they want to lease the property.”

Town Supervisor John Whitney tells us the company “Empire Adventures Incorporated” is the one that wants to reopen the park.

While Whitney says he hasn’t talked to them recently, they have created a webpage and a Facebook page.

“My understand is that Empire Adventures wants to purchase other rides and bring them in and set them up and operate the park as an amusement park still,” Whitney said.

The supervisor says some of the rides have been removed but there are still plenty of iconic ones left.

“The Ferris wheel is still there, the Silver Comet is still there. The cars are no longer there. They sold the cars apparently. The water park is still there and the train is still there,” he added.

Whitney hopes the park does come back.

“It’s part of the fabric of Grand Island. People think of Fantasy Island they think of Grand Island.”

We’ve reached out to Empire Adventures and are waiting to hear back. Their Facebook page appears to be private.