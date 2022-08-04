GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — An out-of-town developer is looking into taking over of the area’s largest hotels.

A Salt Lake City developer is planning to convert the Radisson hotel on Grand Island into apartments.

The plan would convert the 263-room hotel into an apartment building housing about 135 units. The hotel has struggled for years but town leaders are hopeful the apartments could open by the spring or summer of 2024.

As a hotel it’s kind of struggling. Grand Island not a central point of hotel destinations being on Whitehaven, exacerbates that condition,” said Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney.

The Grand Island Supervisor says the public will also be given an opportunity to give their input on the project.