GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Grand Island firefighters responded to a one-car crash at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash occurred at the end of Grand Island Boulevard between the roundabout and the 190 junction.

According to the Grand Island fire chief, the driver allegedly lost control of her vehicle, knocked down a light pole and flipped over a guardrail, landing on its roof.

The driver declined to go to the hospital.

Fire officials say seat belt and airbag protection prevented serious injuries.