Erie County Executive pushes for Amazon project on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is pushing for the Amazon project on Grand Island to happen.

Poloncarz says the massive warehouse would bring more than a thousand jobs to Western New York.

He says if the Grand Island Town Board rejects the project Amazon will take their business somewhere else.

“This project means a lot to our community. It’s not just the jobs associated with Amazon. It’s the spinoff jobs that would result from the people who would clean the facility to the individuals who would snowplow the parking lots. These are the types of things we need to show the rest of the country that we’re in the ballgame,” Poloncarz said.

There’s been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the project over the past several days.

We learned it was on hold on Monday.

Officials said it was back on two days later.