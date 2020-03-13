Fantasy Island 2020 season pass holders can now request refunds

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–2020 Fantasy Island season pass holders can now request refunds through the park’s website.

This is for season passes, dining plans, premium bottles, and premium buckets for 2020 only, Fantasy Island says.

“All refunds are subject to purchase verification. The refunded amount is determined by calculating the amount paid per qualifying product if purchased outright, or the amount paid per upgrade to a qualifying product. Web transaction fees do not qualify for a refund. Free upgrades to a season pass and/or donations do not qualify for a refund,” the park states on its website.

For more information on how to request a refund, click here.

Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said earlier this week the park is still up for sale, and some of its rides have already been purchased.