New potential buyers for Fantasy Island emerge after announced closure, says owner

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The official ceasing of operations at Fantasy Island has led to renewed interest in someone buying the theme park, according to Apex Parks Group.

A statement released Tuesday reads:

Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure, rides and new themed areas at Fantasy Island Amusement and Water Park in Grand Island, New York, the park’s financial performance has made little improvement. The park’s operator, Apex Parks Group, has been in active discussions with potential buyers for well over a year. Announcement of the park’s closure has sparked interest from new potential buyers and the company is working with Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney, along with other local officials, to help facilitate solutions to permanently closing the park. Qualified, interested parties can reach out to local officials or email info@apexparksgroup.com.” Statement from Apex Parks Group

The Grand Island theme park’s abrupt closing led to an outpouring of nostalgia but also questions of what people who bought season passes for the upcoming year were to do. The State Attorney General’s Office has given Apex a quickly approaching March deadline to answer that question.