Fantasy Island hopes to open rebranded “Splash World” waterpark by end of month

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers could get the chance to say “Fun Wow” before the summer ends.

News 4 reported last night the park’s new operator is hiring. We learned Friday, crews have been working for weeks to get the water park side of Fantasy Island cleaned up.

The hope is to get the newly branded “Splash World” up and running, by the end of July.

IB Parks and Entertainment says they want to make something the community will be proud of.

“We’re an Americana-type park, we’re nostalgic. We go with the classic rides and that’s our niche,” said Tom Crisci of IB Parks and Entertainment

As for the amusement park side of Fantasy Island — they plan on eventually reopening that half next year.

The plan is to fix up the coaster and bringing in new rides. The Grand Island park will get a new name.

We’re told the new branding should be announced soon.