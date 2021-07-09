Fantasy Island to officially be renamed ‘Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World,’ waterpark opening this July

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fantasy Island’s new operator is giving the park a brand new name — ‘Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World.’ IB Parks & Entertainment confirmed to News 4 the waterpark will reopen this July.

Park officials say the Grand Island amusement park’s waterpark will be rebranded “Splash World.” We’re told the amusement park has a “full-ride package” is in the works, with attractions being added over the next six to eight months.

Park officials hope to have the amusement park open Spring of 2022.

A new website and social media presence will be launched in the coming days.

Fantasy Island shuttered in 2020 and a majority of the amusement park’s rides were sold or removed from the park. Chicago-based investor Gene Staples stepped in as the new operator of the park last month.