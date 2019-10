GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Grand Island man who once served as a high-ranking official with the United Auto Workers Union is admitting to taking bribes and kick-backs.

Federal prosecutors in Michigan say Jeffrey Pietryzk took in more than $120,000 in bribes.

It happened during a 12-year-period staring in 2006.

Pietryzk is the tenth person to plead guilty in an investigation involving UAW officials receiving illegal pay-offs.