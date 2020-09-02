Georgia man with several felony warrants arrested in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Georgia man with several out-of-state felony narcotics warrants was arrested at a Grand Island motel.

On Tuesday morning, shortly after 3:08, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the motel on Grand Island Boulevard. They had received complaints about a person with a weapon there.

One person whom deputies spoke with said Tyrone Billingslea, 43, had threatened them with a knife.

Billingslea was subsequently arrested on charges of menacing with a weapon and harassment. He’s being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

